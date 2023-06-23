EAST WENATCHEE — Volunteers willing to help in the search of a missing Rock Island man with autism can meet at Rock Island Elementary 10 a.m. Saturday.
A briefing of search plans will be held on Saturday by party organizer, Lorre Stimac, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department Facebook post.
Jesse Robert Cadenas, 25, was last seen early Tuesday morning leaving his home on the 300 block of Hammond Lane in Rock Island.
Investigators say he left riding a charcoal gray Giant mountain bicycle traveling in an unknown direction, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Cadenas is a 5 feet 6 inches, 120 pounds, Latino and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a tank top and maybe a plaid shirt, the sheriff’s office said.
Cadenas was described as "verbal but reluctant to speak to strangers," the sheriff's office said.
Since Cadenas went missing, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office and local search and rescue volunteers have searched in the city of Rock Island and surrounding areas, according to the news release.
Law enforcement also searched along the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail and the Columbia River shoreline with the help of the Chelan County Marine Patrol. Rock Island businesses, residents have also been asked to check their security camera systems, according to the news release.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is the leading investigating agency on this case. People with information can call RiverCom with any information at 509-663-9911.
