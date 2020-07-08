MATTAWA — The Saddle Mountain Fire east of Mattawa is 90% contained and smaller than previously estimated.
After more accurate mapping, the fire was estimated at 8,063 acres Wednesday evening, down from 9,958 Tuesday, and fire lines are holding, the Southeast Washington Interagency Team said Wednesday in a news release.
The fire started about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Saddle Mountains, roughly 17 miles northeast of Mattawa. The cause remains under investigation.
On Wednesday, crews worked on the fire perimeter and through areas where there may have been pockets of unburned fuel, the release said.
One hundred people — but no aircraft — are assigned to the fire. No structures have been damaged and there are no closures or evacuation notices.