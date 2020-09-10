ISSAQUAH — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier has released a fire recovery guide for those affected by recent wildfires throughout the state.
“Like many Washingtonians, I am devastated to see the pain and destruction from these recent fires,” Schrier, D-Sammamish, said in a news release Thursday. “I am sending my thoughts and prayers to the families affected by the fires this week. I am working with federal agencies to get funding to help our communities recover. I wanted to release this guide to make sure folks know what resources may be available to them and how to apply. As always, my office is available to help with navigating federal agencies.”
The guide, wwrld.us/35jaVhE, includes information on resources available to individuals, households and businesses, along with assistance for public agencies and nonprofits that have helped with response efforts. It will be updated throughout the fire season.
Schrier represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee. District residents can contact her offices at 425-657-1001 or 509-810-5340.