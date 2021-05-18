WENATCHEE — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing Wenatchee man until more information is gathered that could lead to his location.
Search and rescue teams have unsuccessfully scoured the area surrounding Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort where a car belonging to Pedro Brito was found May 10.
“We’re just hoping to get some more information to lead us to an additional area,” said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Brito, 41, was reported missing May 9 by his family. The last search was on Friday and family members were OK with officials pausing the search, Magnussen said Tuesday.
Magnussen explained that search efforts in the Mission Ridge area have been exhausted: crews searched on foot, a K-9 was used, a helicopter scanned overhead and a thermal imaging drone flew over the area.
Family members and authorities don’t know what caused Brito to leave.
Family told authorities that on May 8 and 9 before he disappeared Brito suddenly began acting paranoid and out-of-character, Magnussen said.
The family also believes Brito had never been to Mission Ridge, Magnussen said, so they aren’t sure what drew him there.
Anyone with information leading to his location can call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.