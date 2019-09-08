NCW — Firefighters are monitoring seven small brush fires started by lightning strikes that occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning.
All of the fires are about half an acre in size or smaller and crews are monitoring and suppressing the fires at this time, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center. The fires are spread out across Chelan County ranging from the Stemilt Basin south of Wenatchee, Nahahum Canyon near Monitor, Derby Canyon near Leavenworth, Spencer Canyon near Entiat and Navarre Coulee near Chelan.