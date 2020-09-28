CASHMERE — A stretch of Binder Road in Cashmere is closed Monday due to a developing sinkhole near the road.
The road was closed from Regan Road to Tigner Road, according to a Chelan County Public Works news release.
The sinkhole was apparently caused by a hand-dug irrigation well on nearby private property, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County Public Works spokesperson.
The landowner is decommissioning the well and will be responsible for fixing the situation causing the sinkhole, FitzSimmons said. The county does not have a timeline for when the sinkhole will be fixed.