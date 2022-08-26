Lightning 8-26.JPG

More than 20 new fires were reported over the previous 24 hours Friday in North Central and Northeastern Washington. Most were less than an acre in size. New fires are indicated in yellow.

 Screengrab/ U.S. Wildfire Info

NCW — Lightning sparked nine small fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and dozens more in North Central and North Eastern Washington.

Six are within the Methow Valley Ranger District in the Pasayten Wilderness area, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Forest Service. The largest, the 20-acre Parks Fire, is near the Canadian border. There are no closures related to the fires.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

