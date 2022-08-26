NCW — Lightning sparked nine small fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and dozens more in North Central and North Eastern Washington.
Six are within the Methow Valley Ranger District in the Pasayten Wilderness area, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Forest Service. The largest, the 20-acre Parks Fire, is near the Canadian border. There are no closures related to the fires.
Three new fires were located in the Wenatchee River Ranger District — all near the White River and Irving Peak fires that are fought by Type 2 incident management team, Northwest Team 7. The largest of the three is estimated to be 4 acres and is burning on Cady Ridge.
The Forest Service warned that “There is potential for new fires over the next few days due to high fire danger and lightning that is forecast for the area.”
At least 50 new fires were reported from Thursday to Friday afternoon across Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Most were less than an acre, but two in the Omak area were at or above 10 acres.
Also on Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management expanded its existing fire restrictions order throughout Eastern Washington to include the prohibition of building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquette fires.
Discharging firearms on Bureau of Reclamation and BLM land, except while participating in a lawful hunt, is prohibited in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Benton, Franklin, and Yakima counties. Smoking and the use of off-road vehicles is also prohibited on BLM and BOR lands.
