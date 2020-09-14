WENATCHEE — Monday's planned start of curbside library service in Chelan and Douglas counties will have to wait at least one more day.
Curbside pickup at all 30 libraries in NCW Library's five-county system has been closed because of the heavy smoke from wildfires.
“People can still place holds for materials on our website, but won’t be able to pick them up until air quality improves,” said library spokeswoman Michelle McNiel.
NCW Library's Mail Order Library service will restart Monday as planned, though, after being put on hold because of COVID-19 concerns.
Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties have been offering curbside pickup since Aug. 13. Chelan and Douglas counties were expected to start the service Monday, along with the mail order service, for the first time in six months.
For information, go to ncwlibraries.org.