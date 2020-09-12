NCW — The smoke is going to stick around in North Central Washington and statewide for a while more.
The size of the Oregon smoke plume off the shore is super-massive and the fires themselves are very smoky, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The smoke will likely remain in the area through Tuesday. People will not be able to find a spot with clean air anywhere in Washington this weekend, no matter the elevation.
According to the state Department of Ecology, the air quality at 10 a.m. Sunday was:
- Wenatchee - Hazardous
- Chelan - Hazardous
- Leavenworth - Very unhealthy
- Twisp - Very unhealthy
- Omak - Hazardous
- Quincy - Hazardous
As of Sunday, the air quality should improve to unhealthy for sensitive groups in the next 24 hours in Wenatchee and Twisp, according to the state Department of Ecology website. It should also decrease to unhealthy in Omak and Chelan. Leavenworth should decrease to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
In 48 hours, though, the smoke will return to unhealthy in Wenatchee, according to the website. It should remain the same for everywhere else.
According to Ecology officials, when air quality is very unhealthy or hazardous everyone should:
- Stay indoors
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Close windows and doors
- Set air conditioning units to recirculate
- Use HEPA air filters if possible
Under hazardous air conditions, people with heart disease, lung disease, who have had a stroke, should consult with their healthcare provider about leaving the area. They should wear a properly-fitting respiratory mask if they go outside.
When air quality is only unhealthy for everyone, people should still limit their time outdoors, especially if they have health conditions and avoid strenuous activities outdoors.
When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, people with health conditions will have worsened symptoms and should limit time outdoors.