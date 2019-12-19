WENATCHEE — The arrival of the promised snow storm is changing some Thursday evening plans.
Some events are being canceled, including the concerts at Pioneer Middle School and Foothills Middle School in Wenatchee.
This list will be updated as we hear about others, but it might be worth calling ahead to make sure your event is still happening.
- The Leavenworth Village Voices' "Christmas in the Mountains" concert at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene is canceled, according to the Facebook post.