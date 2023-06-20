GEORGE — Authorities have disclosed the identities of five people killed or wounded by a gunman Saturday in a campground outside The Gorge Amphitheatre. Arrested in the shooting was a 26-year-old soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Two Seattle women were killed while they walked through the campground: Brandy P. Escamillla, 29, and Josilyn S. Ruiz, 26, according to a news release Tuesday from the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.
Suspected in the shooting is James M. Kelly, an active duty member of the U.S. Army based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma.
Three others were shot and wounded: Andrew J. Caudra, also known as “August Morningstar,” 31, of Eugene, Oregon, a venue employee, Lori Williams, 61, and Lily A. Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek, who attended the concert with Kelly.
The shooting was reported about 8:25 p.m. The Gorge was hosting Beyond Wonderland, a West Coast electronic dance music festival.
The sequence of events is unclear. Investigators aren’t yet certain who was shot first, said Capt. Brian Chance, spokesman for the Special Investigations Unit.
Following the shooting, officers found Kelly and Luksich in a field adjacent to the campground.
Kelly was shot once by an undercover Moses Lake police officer, Det. Edgar Salazar, in a field adjacent to the campground, the news release said. Kelly was treated at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and released. He’s being held at the Grant County Jail in Ephrata.
Chance declined to say where Kelly was shot.
Luksich was shot twice in her legs. She has been treated and released from Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
Caudra was shot once in the left shoulder and was treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to investigators. He is in stable condition but it was not immediately clear Tuesday evening if he’d been released from the hospital.
Williams was working with Crowd Management Services and responded to the area of the shooting in a Polaris Ranger UTV, the news release said. Investigators say Kelly shot at her multiple times and she was struck once in the face by a bullet that penetrated the windshield. The bullet shattered her glasses and caused bruising and lacerations, the news release said.
Salazar, 35, has worked for the Moses Lake Police Department since 2015. He is currently assigned to its Street Crimes Unit and is a firearms instructor. Prior to his career in law enforcement, Salazar served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The shooting is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit, which is made up of investigators from the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
