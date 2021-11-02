EAST WENATCHEE — The voters in East Wenatchee appear to be on their way to electing two new members to the school board.
Jason Heinz led on Election Day on Tuesday in the race for Eastmont School Board Position 3. He had with 62% of the vote while incumbent Annette Eggers received 37.5%.
These results mirror the August primary where Heinz received 62% of the vote and Eggers 34.5%.
"I'm very encouraged with the numbers," Heinz said. "I'm humbled by the amount of people who voted for me and I'm looking forward to representing Eastmont on the Eastmont School Board."
Heinz said the community was looking for vigor, energy and change from the school board in this election.
"I'm very excited with the opening numbers. I'm definitely not getting ahead of myself, I understand there are more votes that need to be counted," Heinz said. "I just hope to maintain the lead and take over the seat."
Eggers said she is waiting for the final results in the election, but said there was a feeling the community wanted change.
"I think there was a message out there 'change for change sake,'" Eggers said. "No matter the longevity or stability or what was happening in our district. I think just the political climate around us, for school boards in particular: if they're there they must be doing a bad job."
Eggers said she will continue to do the job she was elected to do and had one final message to the community:
"Thank you, Eastmont for supporting me for the last 16 years. I appreciate the interest of all the candidates in our school board race," Eggers said. "And I'll await the count, the final count in a few days and the certification at the end of the month."
The race for Position 4 is much tighter than for Position 3.
Initial results show a total of 43 votes separating the two candidates. John “Stew” Steward Jr. has a slight lead with 50.5% of the vote while Joy Dawe has 49.2%. The seat is guaranteed a new representative after current school board member Dave Piepel withdrew from the race prior to the primary.
"My initial reaction is that I thought it would be a close race from the beginning," Steward said. "And I'm feeling that I did everything I could to get my position out to the public."
Steward said win or lose, he ran the best campaign he could and that will stand by what the community ultimately decides.
"Regardless of what the results are, I have nothing bad to say about Joy Dawe," Steward said. "I think she's a great person and wants to do a good job. But of course, I think I'll do a better job."
In the August primary, Steward held a 43.9% to 41.2% lead on election night, though Dawe ultimately came out ahead with 43.1% of the vote to Steward's 42.7%. Dawe is optimistic the same outcome can occur as more results come in.
"I'm still hopeful," Dawe said. "I just want to say thank you to all of the people that have supported me in our community, and to my family and husband who offered me so much support through all of this."
Dawe said if Steward does stay in the lead, he will consider the community when crafting school policy.
"We need to focus on the kids," Dawe said. "There's such strong support for me and my values, and for the conservative values, that I hope that he takes those things into consideration as he's helping to form policy for our students."