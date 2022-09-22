A helicopter drops water on cliffs next to Highway 97A near Swakane Canyon Thursday. The fire made it next to the highway which was closed from about 3:15 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Two helicopters and firefighting crews attacked the fire.
WENATCHEE — A wind-driven brush fire Thursday prompted the closure of Highway 97/A outside Wenatchee.
The fire was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Swakane Canyon Road and was pushed north by winds, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman. Flames were estimated to be 4- to 6-feet long.
The fire grew to about 44 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. McKellar said it could’ve been bigger.
“They were very lucky,” she said. “They had a good save on it.”
Sustained winds averaged about 25 mph during firefighting operations and gusts were recorded as high as 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Highway 97/A from milepost 204-206 was closed in both directions around 3:15 p.m. and reopened about 4:20 p.m., tweeted Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, McKellar said.
Level 1 evacuations — be aware — issued to nearby homes were canceled Friday morning.
Seven fire districts from in and around the Wenatchee Valley and crews from the state Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire.
