Thai fire.JPG

The Thai Restaurant at 1211 N. Mission St. in Wenatchee, as shown in 2021.

WENATCHEE — A fire that charred a Wenatchee restaurant early Sunday morning appears to have been caused by two drunk employees.

Wenatchee police were the first to arrive at the scene after a passerby reported a possible fire The Thai Restaurant about 1 a.m., said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?