220106-newslocal-bigsnow 03.jpg
A pedestrian walks along Palouse Street in Wenatchee Thursday morning, the sidewalks not yet shoveled.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — After a winter storm brought more than a foot of snow to Wenatchee Wednesday evening into Thursday, local towing companies have advised drivers to stay off the roads.

Nathan Ogle, manager of Dick’s Towing in Wenatchee, said by Thursday afternoon he had assisted around 12 drivers himself. Only one truck in his fleet, which is four-wheel drive, could operate early in the day Thursday. Even then, Ogle used tire chains.

After plows cleared several roads, Ogle expanded his operating fleet to three trucks.

“People, when they’re told to stay home, they don’t stay home,” Ogle said.

Kelly Just, a spokesperson for AAA, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We encourage everyone to stay home safe and dry if you don’t absolutely have to drive anywhere,” Just wrote in an email.

Just said tow trucks are trying to keep up with demand while also staying safe.

“Unfortunately, our tow trucks are just like any other vehicle and are challenged by the slick, unsafe conditions,” Just wrote. “We are prioritizing help to people in dire emergency situations and those blocking roadways.”

