PLAIN — A dozen trails are closed in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest north of Plain as crews continue to fight the Chikamin Fire.
The fire was sparked by lightning Friday and has grown to 269 acres in a remote area between the Chiwawa and Entiat rivers, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A team of 143 is working to stop it from spreading. There was no containment as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Smokejumper crews worked to extend containment lines on the east flank of the fire. The north side of the fire is burning in a burn scar from the 2015 Wolverine Fire and has shown little growth in that area, the Forest Service said.
Crews were expected to burn timber and vegetation Wednesday morning to build a fuel break.
A cold front is expected to lower temperatures in the area and bring with it gusty winds, the Forest Service said.
One road and 12 trails are closed as a precaution. They are:
- Forest Service Road No. 6210 (Chikamin Road)
- Trail No. 1548 (Lower Chiwawa)
- Trail No. 1534 (Chikamin Tie)
- Trail No. 1524 (Minnow Ridge)
- Trail No. 1515 (Basalt Ridge)
- Trail No. 1530 (Basalt Pass)
- Trail No. 1538 (Rock Creek Tie)
- Trail No. 1408 (Garland Peak)
- Trail No. 1409.1 (Upper Mad River)
- Trail No. 1523 (Alder Ridge)
- Trail No. 1561 (Chikamin Tie)
- Trail No. 1539 (Minnow Creek)
- Trail No. 1429 (Shetipo)