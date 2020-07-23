Updated, 12:20 p.m. Thursday:
TRINIDAD — Grant County authorities arrested a suspect in connection to shots fired Thursday morning in Crescent Bar.
No one was injured. A shelter in place advisory was canceled at 12:04 p.m.
This story will be updated.
_____
TRINIDAD — Residents of Crescent Bar are advised to shelter in place due to reports of shots fired Thursday morning.
Authorities were en route to the area at 11:39 a.m. after a man was seen with a gun near the end of the peninsula and shots were fired, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
