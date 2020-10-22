Updated, 4:45 p.m. Thursday:
NCW — The 911 outage was short-lived.
Emergency lines went down statewide about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but, according to Chelan County Emergency Management, were back up shortly before 4:45 p.m.
-----
NCW — 911 lines are down statewide.
The outage was reported about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s affecting landline and cell phone carriers across the state, said RiverCom Dispatch Executive Director Misty Viebrock.
Emergency calls in Chelan or Douglas counties should instead be made to RiverCom’s business line at 663-9911 or toll free at 1-800-452-1732.
The cause of the outage is unknown, Viebrock said.