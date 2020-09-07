Update, 1:50 p.m. Tuesday: Apple Acres Road is now open, but Washington Creek, Antoine Creek and Cagle Gulch roads remain closed.
Union Valley Road is open to about the 6600 block by Evergreen Camp.
Containment is approximately 75%, according to Chelan Fire and Rescue.
-------
Update, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday: The Apple Acres Fire is about 70% contained, according to Chief Mark Donnell of Chelan Fire and Rescue.
One outbuilding was destroyed, but no one was hurt, Donnell said. Acreage burned is unknown.
Three areas — Antoine Creek, Washington Creek and Cagle Gulch — are under Level 3 evacuation notices, Donnell said. The fire is mostly burning in tall grass and sagebrush.
Donnell said the fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. Monday near Antoine Creek and Washington Creek, but the cause is unknown. It made its way up into Union Valley.
Firefighters from Lake Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat and Orondo responded, along with state agencies.
-------
Update, 6:40 a.m. Tuesday: Level 3 evacuation notices have been issued to Bramble Lane, Sawmill Road, George Garton Road, Open Lane, School House Lane, Idyll, Spur Lane, Laughing Bear Lane and Nancy Lane.
-------
Update, 4:20 p.m. Monday: Evergreen Camp Road, Cricket Lane and the 7100 to 6300 blocks of Union Valley Road are at Level 3 evacuations.
-------
Update, 3:40 p.m. Monday: Blazing Star Lane and Albers Lane continuing north are at Level 3 evacuations.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is accepting pets of Level 3 evacuees; call 662-9577, opt. 1.
-------
Update, 3:15 p.m. Monday: Cagle Gulch Road and all connecting spur roads, Washington Creek and Antoine Creek are now at Level 2 evacuations.
Shelter is available in Wenatchee for Level 3 evacuees. Call the Red Cross at 670-5331.
-------
CHELAN — A brush fire in the Chelan area has led to evacuation notices, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Level 3 (leave now): Apple Acres Road, Howard Flat north to the Antoine Creek intersection and all spur roads, Folsom Hollow Road, Brownfield Road.
Level 2 (get ready to leave): Up Washington Creek Road through Rolling Rock.
Level 1 (be aware): Union Valley and Cagle Gulch Loop and all spur roads.
This is a developing story and will be updated.