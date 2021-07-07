Updated, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday:
ROCK ISLAND — Fire officials say the Batterman Fire on the edge of Rock Island is 50% contained.
Containment lines built over the previous three days withstood 20-25 mph sustained winds and gusts of 35 mph and showed little growth Wednesday, according to an update from the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 1.
The fire remains estimated at 14,325 acres, the same estimate given Wednesday morning.
Weather is not forecasted to create problems within the fire on Thursday, the update said. Residents in the area may see smoke from unburned islands of fuel within the fire perimeter.
Firefighters are being released from the fire and assigned to other incidents, the update said.
Command of the fire is expected to be transferred to local crews July 11.
The fire was first reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday roughly a mile northeast of Pangborn Memorial Airport near Grant Road and South Ward Street. The cause is unknown. Eighty structures are threatened, but none have been damaged.
Driven by winds, the fire spread by Sunday evening into Rock Island Grade, a canyon between Rock Island and the Palisades area. The fire did not spread east beyond Rock Island Grade; most growth occurred to the north into the Rock Island Creek and Beaver Creek drainages.
9 a.m. Wednesday:
ROCK ISLAND — The Batterman Fire was estimated to be 14,375 acres and 20% contained Wednesday morning as potentially dangerous weather conditions moved into the area.
A Red Flag Warning was issued in the fire area for Wednesday with thunderstorms expected from sunrise to noon, the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 1 said in a news release. There’s also a possibility of lightning with little rain.
Officials are forecasting sustained winds out of the west northwest of 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph through sunset, the release said. Temperatures will be 88-90 degrees with a relative humidity 20-25%.
Fire officials are hosting a virtual public meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. For a link to the meeting, contact Batterman Fire public information at se.wa.t1.info@gmail.com or (509) 800-7177.
A Type 3 incident management team relieved local firefighters on Monday and on Tuesday a larger Type 2 team assumed command of the fire. There are 350 total personnel assigned to the fire.
Crews are working to contain the fire by building hand lines and dozers lines and by setting small, controlled fires along the lines to strengthen the perimeter and stop the advancing fire by removing unburned fuel, the release said.
Helicopters, scoop planes and air tankers have been used to drop retardant and water on the fire since Sunday when the fire began. Crews are mopping up in some parts of the fire.