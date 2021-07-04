Update | Batterman Fire tops 1,600 acres, into Rock Island Grade

Updated, 8:30 p.m. Sunday:
EAST WENATCHEE — The wind-driven Batterman Fire is continuing to push east and is now in the Rock Island Grade area.
The grass fire is estimated at more than 1,600 acres and new Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now — are in place from Moses Stool down Road Island Grade Road to Highway 28, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
All of Rock Island Grade road is closed. Level 1 notifications — be aware — were in effect for the Palisades.
Officials are establishing "point protection," meaning they're hoping to use dozers to protect homes from the spreading fire, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman. There are no reports of lost structures or injuries.
Winds are blowing about 20 mph from the northwest and the fire recently crossed into the Rock Island Grade, which is roughly two miles southeast of BJ's Auto Truck Plaza in Rock Island, McKellar said.
Evacuees who need help with pets and animals can contact the Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control at (509) 888-7283.
Aircrafts are in fighting the fire, though officials have not specified an exact figure. Flightradar24.com, a website that monitors air traffic, showed eight aircraft near the fire at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
State crews were approved to help fight the fire and will assume command Monday morning.
The fire was first reported at 12:15 p.m. Grant Road and South Ward Street, not far from Pangborn Memorial Airport, McKellar said.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in the afternoon that 80 homes are under various evacuation levels. Level 3 evacuations — get out now — are in place for homes in the area of North Ward Avenue to Keane Grade Road and homes from Woodridge Avenue to Keane Grade are under Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave.
4:45 p.m. Sunday:
EAST WENATCHEE — The Batterman Fire is now estimated at more than 1,000 acres, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said at 4:30 p.m.
The fire was first reported at 12:15 p.m. Grant Road and South Ward Street, not far from Pangborn Memorial Airport, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
The sheriff's office noted that 80 homes are under various evacuation levels. Level 3 evacuations — get out now — are in place for homes in the area of North Ward Avenue to Keane Grade Road and homes from Woodridge Avenue to Keane Grade are under Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave.
Officials have described the fire as wind-driven. Winds are estimated at 10 mph and blowing from west to east with temperatures are in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. However, winds are expected to increase Sunday evening and could gust as high as 24 mph.
Crews and resources from the state were approved to respond to the fire at 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
McKellar said there are two helicopters on scene, along with hand crews and dozers. Flightradar24.com, which monitors air traffic, has shown planes and helicopters circling or making passes by the fire.
Structures are threatened by the fire, there have been no report of damaged structures or injuries, the sheriff's office said. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Red Cross is providing an emergency shelter at Eastmont High School at 955 3rd St. N.E. in East Wenatchee.
3:25 p.m. Sunday:
EAST WENATCHEE — Level 3 evacuations — get out now — are in place for homes in the area of North Ward Avenue to Keane Grade Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
Fire is now estimated at 750 acres and officials have requested a third-alarm response for more firefighters, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2. State crews have also been requested, to include the state Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management.
Two helicopters are on scene, along with hand crews and dozers. Flightradar24.com, which monitors air traffic, has shown planes and helicopters circling or making passes by the fire.
Structures are threatened by the fire, but it's unclear if any have been damaged, McKellar said. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Winds are estimated at 10 mph and temperatures are in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. However, winds are expected to increase Sunday evening and could gust as high as 24 mph.
Homes on the north side of Fourth Street Southeast from North Ward Avenue to Keane Grade in to evacuated immediately, an emergency alert said at 2:34 p.m. Homes from Woodridge Avenue to Keane Grade are under Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave.
The Red Cross is providing an emergency shelter at Eastmont High School at 955 3rd St. N.E. in East Wenatchee.
The grass fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grant Road and South Ward Street, not far from Pangborn Memorial Airport, McKellar said.
2:05 p.m. Sunday:
EAST WENATCHEE — Evacuation levels at the Batterman Fire outside East Wenatchee were updated at 2 p.m.
Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — are in place from South Ward Avenue to Woodridge Drive, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Level 1 evacuations — be aware — are in place east of Woodridge Drive to Kean Grade Road.
Road closures are in place at the Grant Road roundabout near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
1:25 p.m. Sunday:
EAST WENATCHEE — Evacuations are in place for some homes outside East Wenatchee due to a 16-acre brush fire.
The grass fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grant Road and South Ward Street, not far from Pangborn Memorial Airport, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
Fire officials have toned a second-alarm to bring in firefighters from outside the Wenatchee Valley and a helicopter has been requested, McKellar said.
Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — are in place for homes on Woodridge Drive to Keane Grade, according to an emergency alert issued at 1:22 p.m.
Officials are closing Fourth Street, North Ward Street and Grand Road east of the storage units, she said.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.