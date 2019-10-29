Update, 7:40 p.m.: The fire is now close to 1,000 acres, said Justin Bishop with Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
It's unclear what percentage has been contained, but Bishop said firefighters will be on scene for at least a few more hours, possibly all night.
No road closures or evacuations are in place, and no structures are threatened.
----------
TRINIDAD — A 600- to 800-acre brush fire is burning off of Highway 28 near milepost 20.
The cause is under investigation, said Jonathan Nash with Central Washington Interagency Communication Center. The center got the call around noon.
Firefighters from Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties responded, along with Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management crews.
This story will be updated as details are provided.