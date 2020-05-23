Update, 10:40 a.m. Sunday: The fire reached about 30 acres and firefighters had it under control by about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Chief Mark Donnell with Chelan Fire and Rescue said departments left the scene about 8 p.m. DNR and Forest Service crews were checking for hotspots Sunday morning.
--------
CHELAN — A controlled burn in the Union Valley area got out of hand Saturday afternoon and is now estimated at 20-plus acres, fire officials said.
No structures are currently threatened, said Chief Mark Donnell with Chelan Fire and Rescue. The three-alarm brush fire was reported about 2 p.m.
Donnell said wind drove the blaze up a hill, and helicopters and hand teams will be required to access it. Firefighters from Manson, Orondo, Pateros and the Department of Natural Resources have responded, and Forest Service hotshots are on the way.