Update, 2:40 p.m. Saturday: The Chikamin Fire is now estimated at 129 acres and was caused by lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
About 75 people are assigned to the fire.
“Crews will be utilizing natural features, existing roads and trails, and the footprints of past fire areas as they construct fireline to contain the spread of the fire,” according to a post on the Forest Service’s website.
PLAIN — A 30- to 40-acre fire is burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest roughly 14 miles north of Plain.
The fire was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday in the Chikamin Ridge, said Robin DeMario, spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service. The cause is unclear.
It’s burning in trees on steep, difficult terrain. A fire engine and a helicopter are on scene, but officials have requested help from a Type 3 incident management team, she said.
No structures have been damaged, though there are a couple trailheads in the area that could be impacted, DeMario said.