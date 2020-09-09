Update, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: The fire has reached about 163,000 acres, the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is reporting.
Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders are in place, and Highway 155 is closed from Omak to Nespelem, the team said.
Efforts Tuesday focused on structure protection and containment lines.
Resources from the Cold Springs Fire responded to help with a separate fire at the old sawmill in Omak just before noon Tuesday, the team said. The fire spotted into the wildland between the mill and Highway 155 and consumed several acres.
---------
OMAK — The Cold Springs Fire is now estimated at 140,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
The fire, which started about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity, the team said. The cause is under investigation.
It jumped the Columbia River at Bridgeport on Monday, leading to the Pearl Hill Fire, which has burned over 174,000 acres. The two fires are being treated as separate incidents.
Multiple structures have been lost and Level 3 evacuations and road closures are in place, the incident management team said. Highway 97 is closed from Brewster to Omak.
See wwrld.us/33ea7YR for current evacuation orders. The Red Cross, 670-5331, is coordinating shelter for evacuees and the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 322-1621, is open to livestock and RVs.
About 200 firefighters are on the ground and air support is scheduled, the team said. Crews are from the Mount Tolman Fire Center; Okanogan County fire districts 3, 6, 8 and 15; the state Department of Natural Resources; and other local, state and federal agencies.
Tuesday’s efforts are focused on structure protection, containment lines and assessment of the fire, the team said. People are urged to stay away from the fire area.