A pair of horses graze in a field near the corner of Kingsbury and Colockum roads below a smoke column from the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire blackened most of the hills around this pasture, but the houses in the area were saved.
A pair of horses graze in a field near the corner of Kingsbury and Colockum roads below a smoke column from the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire blackened most of the hills around this pasture, but the houses in the area were saved.
World photo/Reilly Kneedler
A plume from the Colockum Fire is seen from the corner of Maiden Lane and N. Wenatchee Avenue Saturday.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Updated, 10 p.m. Saturday:
MALAGA — The Colockum Fire was estimated late Saturday night at approximately 1,759 acres with 25% containment.
After a relatively quiet morning, warmer temperatures and winds kicked the fire up around 11 a.m. Saturday, sending up a smoke plume above Wenatchee Heights. Patches of thick brush and small pockets of timber kept it burning through the day.
The new activity Saturday burned around 1,000 acres of vegetation, according to a news release from the Type 3 Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which took control of the fire early Saturday morning.
Smoke was visible up the Wenatchee Valley through Olds Station down the Columbia River past Malaga. By the evening the smoke had begun to settle in the upper foothills. Around 60 fire personnel were expected to be on the fire through the night.
An airplane releases a load of fire retardant ahead of the Colockum Fire as it burns Saturday afternoon. The fire started Friday afternoon and continued all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies enforcing a road block at the corner of Colockum and Taspiscan roads watch a herd of cattle pass by on Saturday. The Colockum Fire prompted Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices in the area.
Flames came within feet of a house on Colockum Road, seen here on Saturday. The Colockum Fire started Friday afternoon and burned all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
Brush smolders behind a house on the corner of Colockum and Kingsbury roads on Saturday. The Colockum Fire started Friday afternoon and burned all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
A helicopter lifts off with a bucket of water below Rock Island Dam on the Columbia River while fighting the Colockum Fire on Saturday. Several aircraft worked the fire Friday afternoon and all day Saturday.
A pair of helicopters drop buckets of water while fighting the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire started Friday afternoon and burned all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
A pair of horses graze in a field near the corner of Kingsbury and Colockum roads below a smoke column from the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire blackened most of the hills around this pasture, but the houses in the area were saved.
Smoke from the Colockum Fire is seen in the foothills above Wenatchee during dusk Saturday. Air quality levels dipped slightly around 8 p.m. but were still listed in the “good” category by the U.S. Air Quality Index.
An airplane releases a load of fire retardant ahead of the Colockum Fire as it burns Saturday afternoon. The fire started Friday afternoon and continued all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies enforcing a road block at the corner of Colockum and Taspiscan roads watch a herd of cattle pass by on Saturday. The Colockum Fire prompted Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices in the area.
Flames came within feet of a house on Colockum Road, seen here on Saturday. The Colockum Fire started Friday afternoon and burned all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
Brush smolders behind a house on the corner of Colockum and Kingsbury roads on Saturday. The Colockum Fire started Friday afternoon and burned all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
A helicopter lifts off with a bucket of water below Rock Island Dam on the Columbia River while fighting the Colockum Fire on Saturday. Several aircraft worked the fire Friday afternoon and all day Saturday.
A pair of helicopters drop buckets of water while fighting the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire started Friday afternoon and burned all day Saturday, casting smoke above the south end of the Wenatchee Valley.
A pair of horses graze in a field near the corner of Kingsbury and Colockum roads below a smoke column from the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire blackened most of the hills around this pasture, but the houses in the area were saved.
Smoke from the Colockum Fire is seen in the foothills above Wenatchee during dusk Saturday. Air quality levels dipped slightly around 8 p.m. but were still listed in the “good” category by the U.S. Air Quality Index.
A helicopter passes above after filling its bucket in the Columbia River below Rock Island Dam while fighting the Colockum Fire on Saturday.
World photo/Reilly Kneedler
But the majority of the smoke plume was pushed south toward Kittitas County, according to a map from the U.S. Air Quality Index. An air quality monitor on 5th Street in Wenatchee listed the quality as “good” throughout Saturday.
Evacuation notices remain in place for several roads near the fire. Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road are still on Level 3 — get out — notices.
Some houses on nearby Jumpoff Road were issued Level 3 notices Friday — those were expanded Saturday evening to include the entire road.
Tarpiscan Road residents have been issued Level 2 — be ready — notices. Additional Level 2 — be ready — notices were issued for Timberline Lane, Sherron Lane and Big Springs Ranch Road, all of which are off of Stemilt Loop Road.
Several aircraft executed water and retardant drops throughout the day. A trio of helicopters circled between the fire and the Columbia River, filling their buckets below Rock Island Dam.
Colockum Road was closed at the cross of Tarpiscan Road to all except fire personnel and residents. A few miles past the roadblock, hills on both sides of Colockum Road were scorched, a World reporter saw on a tour accompanied by a fire official.
No damage to structures has been reported, but the fire came close to several and within feet of at least one home, which was in the 7400 block of Colockum Road.
Fire activity was focused on the crest of a ridge north of Kingsbury Road. Fire crews were staged in a pasture just below.
Power was knocked out in Malaga Friday but was restored by Saturday, Chelan PUD spokeswoman Rachel Hansen said.
The state mobilization team established a fire camp at Lincoln Elementary in Wenatchee. It had 282 personnel, 32 engines, 3 dozers and four water tenders to deploy Saturday, according to the release.
Red Cross sheltering is available for residents evacuated from the Colockum Fire.
However, because of COVID-19 precautions, Red Cross workers can't set up a shelter and wait for residents in need, Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management. said Friday. Instead, evacuees must call ahead and coordinate with a Red Cross worker. The local Red Cross can be reached at 670-5331.
To qualify for Red Cross sheltering, evacuees must be residents of areas under Level 3 or 2 notices, Sisson said.
The fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday by someone who saw smoke from two miles away, Chelan County 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar said Friday. Officials ordered a third-alarm response at 3:35 p.m., McKellar said.