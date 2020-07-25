200725 ColockumFire9.jpg
A pair of horses graze in a field near the corner of Kingsbury and Colockum roads below a smoke column from the Colockum Fire on Saturday. The fire blackened most of the hills around this pasture, but the houses in the area were saved.

 World photo/Reilly Kneedler

Updated, 7:50 p.m. Saturday:

MALAGA — Level 3 evacuation notices were expanded Saturday evening to all homes on Jumpoff Road. 

Additional Level 2 — be ready — notices were issued for Timberline Lane, Sherron Lane and Big Springs Ranch Road, all of which are off of Stemilt Loop Road, according to the Type 3 Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Level 3 evacuation notices — get out — are still in place for residents of Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road. Tarpiscan Road residents have been issued Level 2 notices, according to a Saturday news release from the management team.

A state management team took control of the Colockum Fire, which has burned approximately 1,000 acres as of Saturday morning. An update on the fire's size was expected Saturday evening. 

Around 60 homes are threatened by the fire, but no damage has been reported. Firefighting continued through the night, according to the release.

Statewide fire crews arrived overnight to relieve local firefighters, who held the fire at Colockum Road, said Ben Shearer, spokesman for the state management team.

"They did a great job holding the line last night," he said. 

Crews from Chelan County Fire District 1 were expected to clear from the fire by the end of day Saturday, spokeswoman Kay McKellar said. 

The state management team has 282 personnel, 32 engines, 3 dozers and four water tenders to deploy on Saturday, according to the release. A command center has been established at Lincoln Elementary School in Wenatchee.

Bucket-drop helicopters were also ordered to support ground crews, Shearer said. 

"The main effort will be to install and hold lines around the fire," read part of the release. "Looking forward, the goal, will be to gain more containment each day."

Screen Shot 2020-07-25 at 7.46.53 PM.png

This map shows the approximate spread of the smoke plume from the Colockum Fire, which is burning near Malaga. 

The area is closed to all except for fire personnel and residents, according to the release. 

Red Cross sheltering is available for residents evacuated from the Colockum Fire.

However, because of COVID-19 precautions, Red Cross workers can't set up a shelter and wait for residents in need, Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management. said Friday. Instead, evacuees must call ahead and coordinate with a Red Cross worker. The local Red Cross can be reached at 670-5331.

To qualify for Red Cross sheltering, evacuees must be residents of areas under Level 3 or 2 notices, Sisson said.

McKellar said the fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday by someone who saw smoke from two miles away. Officials ordered a third-alarm response at 3:35 p.m., McKellar said.

When he spoke with The World at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sisson estimated the fire at 600 acres and said it had jumped Colockum Road and appeared to be spreading to the southeast. At that point winds seemed to be calming down, too, he said.

Winds were forecast in the Colockum area to blow 10 to 18 mph Friday evening with gusts reaching 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Power was out in the Malaga area Friday evening due to the fire, according to the Chelan PUD.

Crews from local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire Friday. 

IMG_1031.JPG

A plume from the Colockum Fire is seen from the corner of Maiden Lane and N. Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. 

Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

