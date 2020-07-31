Update, 2:30 p.m. Saturday: The fire is now about 90% contained and expected to be fully contained today, Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 3 says.
Update, 8:10 a.m. Saturday: The Coulee Meadows Fire has now burned about 794 acres and is about 75% contained, according to Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 3.
No structures have been damaged, and the cause is under investigation. The team took command of the fire at 6 p.m. Friday.
According to a team news release, there are 18 engines, three water tenders, three hand crews and one medical crew on site. The public is asked to avoid driving in the area or entering the fire area.
The fire started about 7:50 p.m. Thursday north of Olson Road and west of Moses Coulee Road.
Updated, 4:45 p.m. Friday:
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team took command of the fire Friday, said spokesman Dana Leavitt. No containment estimates were available late Friday afternoon.
