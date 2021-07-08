Updated, Friday 7:56 a.m.
EPHRATA — Crews contained a roughly 150-acre brush fire northwest of Ephrata late last night.
Grant County Fire District 13 reported making progress containing the fire with the help of a farmer and their tractor disc, according to a Fire District 13 Facebook post. Firefighters had “significantly reduced” the fire by the end of the night, reported the fire district.
Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stucky said the fire was pretty big before crews knocked it down.
The Coulee City Fire Department is now putting out the remainder of the fire, he said.
--------
EPHRATA — Grant County crews are responding to a lightning-caused brush fire west of Ephrata.
The fire is described as "large" and located off Whitehall Road west of Road 4 S.E. in Douglas County, Grant County Fire District 13 said in a Facebook post.
Crews investigated several potential lightning strike fires reported roughly between 9:15 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.