Updated, 9:22 a.m. Sunday:
PLAIN — Firefighters contained a roughly 3-acre brush fire by Chiwawa Loop Road north of Plain late Saturday night.
Crews called off help from extra fire districts after containing the fire at 8:23 p.m., according to a report from responding Chelan County Fire Districts. State Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service watched the fire overnight.
------
PLAIN — Several fire crews are working to stop a brush fire which started Saturday afternoon by Chiwawa Loop Road north of Plain.
Emergency crews have put out a level 1 alert — be aware — for residents by Shugart Flats Road and Allen Road as of 5:13 p.m., said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar.
Firefighters were first dispatched to the brush fire at 4:04 p.m., said McKellar. Crews proceeded to call in a second alarm, requesting more units to help stop the fire.
