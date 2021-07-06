Updated, Wednesday 8:19 a.m.
TRINIDAD — Firefighters stopped a brush fire in the Spanish Castle area before it grew past five acres last night.
Crews hopped from one fire to another after a train track inspector reported seeing the Tuesday evening grass fire below Highway 28, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
Fire units from Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties all responded to the brush fire, she said. Some crews fighting the Batterman Road Fire came down to help as well.
Firefighters drove down Spanish Castle Road and 100 Acre Road in order to get close to the fire, she said.
The brush fire burned grass and sage before firefighters stopped it at 8:17 p.m., she said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-------
TRINIDAD — A brush fire is burning along Highway 28 near between Quincy and Rock Island.
The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 17, a mile north of Spanish Castle Resort, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
It was estimated at less than a half-acre but growing quickly.
Spanish Castle is 11 miles west of Quincy and 11 miles south of Rock Island.