Updated 8:20 p.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — Officials now estimate the Desert Canyon Fire at approximately 1,000 acres.
The fire, located north of Orondo, is moving northeast toward Brown's Canyon Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The road was closed around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Bonneville Power shut off nearby power lines, the sheriff's office said.
A Type 3 incident management team has assumed control of fire operations.
Updated, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — A Type 3 incident management team will take over command of the Desert Canyon Fire Wednesday evening.
The fire is estimated at 500 acres, said Josh Gibbs, lead operations dispatcher at the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
Crews from state Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Douglas County fire districts 4 and 1 are on scene.
Brown's Canyon Road outside Orondo is closed due to the nearby Desert Canyon Fire.
One home is under a Level 3 evacuation notice (get out now) and another is under a Level 1 evacuation notice (be aware), according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Updated 9:15 a.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — A brush fire burning near Daroga State Park grew to about 350 acres overnight, prompting a single level-one evacuation notice.
The one house with a notice is in the 700 block of Oberg Road in Orondo, said Douglas County Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose.
There are no other evacuation notices or road closures at this time, he said
The fire, which is being called the Desert Canyon Fire, was caused by a lightning strike about 9 p.m. Tuesday. It’s burning in grass and brush, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
Containment levels were unavailable Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service is advising that gusting winds, low humidity and high temperatures will keep fire risk high through the week.
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected today and over the weekend, Meteorologist Steve Bodnar of NWS Spokane said Tuesday.
“Right now we’re call for elevated fire weather concerns for Friday,” he said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and humidity is expected to be low through the week, Bodnar said. The Weather Service has already issued one red flag warning this week, which was in effect all day yesterday.
“New ignitions in the cured grasses could spread rapidly from the combination of outflow winds near thunderstorms and strong winds developing with the trailing cold front,” read part of the red flag warning.
Much of Washington state is currently in a drought condition, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Douglas and Grant counties are listed as abnormally dry, and Chelan and Okanogan counties are listed as moderately drought, which is one step more severe.
Lightning from a pair of thunderstorms caused several other small, remote fires Tuesday.
One was reported at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 10th Street SE between Pangborn Memorial Airport and the Columbia River, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
Orchard workers saw lightning hit a power pole and start the fire, said Chief Dave Baker.
The fire was controlled by 8:19 p.m. at about a tenth of an acre, McKellar said.
Last night smoke jumpers responded to two small fires in the Chiwawa River Drainage and two by Corral Creek near the south shore of Lake Chelan, said Josh Gibbs, lead operations dispatcher at the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
In total, crews from multiple agencies responded to eight fires in Chelan County as of last night, Gibbs said.
A reconnaissance flight Tuesday located two fires in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness north of Icicle Creek, he said. They’re being monitored by fire officials.
Crews also put out a small fire in Yaksum Canyon between Monitor and Cashmere on Tuesday, he said.
It was estimated Tuesday to be 1/10 of an acre, said Phil Mosher of Chelan County Fire District 6.
Crews from the fire district, state Department of National Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and a helicopter were deployed to that fire, Gibbs said.
Reports of another lightning-caused fire sent crews up Burch Mountain where they found a single tree on fire, Gibbs said. That was also extinguished.
This story will be updated as more information is available.