Updated, 4 p.m. Friday:
WENATCHEE — The Department of Licensing office in Wenatchee has been reopened after a suspicious package was determined to be nonthreatening.
An employee with the DOL reported the package about 8:30 a.m. Friday. The office has received angry calls recently, including death threats, said Capt. Brian Chance with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Bomb technicians from Yakima and the Washington State Patrol responded to the area and found the package to be a plastic bag filled with an assortment of items, like rocks and soap, said Capt. Brian Chance with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Surrounding businesses that were closed as a precaution reopened about 1:30 p.m. and the DOL office reopened about 3:15 p.m., according to the Wenatchee Police Department.
