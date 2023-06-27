Photo gallery: Brush fire threatens homes along Methow Street in Wenatchee

A fast moving brushfire threatens homes along Methow Street in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Evacuation levels have been lowered for all roads near a brush fire off of Methow Street in South Wenatchee.

Homes on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Olen Drive and Circle Street are under a Level 1 — be aware — evacuation notice, as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The area was previously under a Level 2 — be ready to leave — evacuation notice. 

A plane collects water from the Columbia River to put out a fire in South Wenatchee Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023. 
Methow Street Fire

A Level 2 — Get set — evacuation notice has been issued for the area enclosed by yellow due to a brushfire reported to have started near the 2100 block of Methow Street.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

