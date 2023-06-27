Anna Payne, Wenatchee, holds her daughter Adalyn, 3, who was emotionally shaken as a brushfire across Methow Street from their home burned up the hillside Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Payne said she was informed they were at a level 2 evacuation.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters remove sage brush from around the property of Merlin Fitzhugh on Methow Street as a brushfire moves down the hillside behind them. Fitzhugh was on a level 2 evacuation notice. A fire engine was stationed next to his home and office of Gold Mountain Storage.
Merlin Fitzhugh finishes talking with a Wenatchee Valley fighter about plans to make his home along Methow Street safe while a brushfire edges down to his property Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Fitzhugh was on a level 2 evacuation notice at the time. He said a recent fire also was near his house.
WENATCHEE — Evacuation levels have been lowered for all roads near a brush fire off of Methow Street in South Wenatchee.
Homes on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Olen Drive and Circle Street are under a Level 1 — be aware — evacuation notice, as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The area was previously under a Level 2 — be ready to leave — evacuation notice.
The Methow Street brush fire has burned between 125 to 150 acres of "very steep terrain," according Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson.
Four planes and two helicopters make up the air support responding to the fire, attempting to drop enough water to contain the fire, McKellar said. Ground crews have also responded to the fire, she said.
Several structures on Chrisand Lane and Jolen Drive were threatened at some point. The area remains under a Level 2 evacuation notice.
Extra fire crews have been mobilized to support the local firefighters, according to a Washington State Patrol news release Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to the brushfire at 1:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Methow Street.
At 1:30 p.m., the fire was about a quarter acre and has moderate growth and was about 300 yards up the hill, McKellar said.
Wind speed measured at the Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee clocked in at 8 mph at 1:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The roads at the 2100 block of Methow Street, near Saddlehorn Avenue, and at Methow and Squilchuck Road are closed, according to a Facebook post from Chelan County Emergency Management.
The Saddlerock Trail is also closed due to the brushfire.
The public is instructed to stay away from the area to allow firefighters and emergency responders work.
On Aug. 29, 2021, the Rooster Comb fire burned 88 acres and started on the 2300 block of Methow Street after sparks from a power saw set grass on fire.
