Updated, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday:
CASHMERE — Crews are mopping up a brush fire in Hay Canyon that grew to roughly 18 acres.
The fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of mile marker 1 on Hay Canyon Road in Cashmere.
It’s burning in grass, brush and large, dead wood, said Chief Phil Mosher, Chelan County Fire District 6. The fire appears to be three separate fires.
“It’s really what we call a ‘dirty burn,’” Mosher said, “where it’s spotty and there’s patches of green inside the interior.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but due to the area’s popularity as a shooting range and the amount of brass shell casings found, Mosher suspects it was started by target shooters.
The Forest Service, state Department of Natural Resources, Chelan County fire districts 6, 3 and 1, Cashmere Fire and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the fire.
