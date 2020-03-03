Updated, 2 p.m. Tuesday:
CHELAN — Crews have contained and are mopping up a brush fire on Highway 97/A, Chelan Fire and Rescue reported at 1:30 p.m.
CHELAN — Crews are responding to a second-alarm brush fire south of Chelan.
The fire was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday about milepost 228 on Highway 97/A, roughly three miles north of Knapps Tunnel.
Crews from Chelan Fire and Rescue, Chelan County Fire District 8 and the state Department of Natural Resources are on scene.
The fire is burning is steep, grassy terrain, said Jonathan Nash with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
Conditions are windy, said Carol Kibler with Chelan Fire and Rescue.