Highway 2 closure

Mud and debris covering Highway 2 east of Waterville. 

 Provided photo/Washington State Patrol

UPDATE, 7:39 p.m. Saturday: Highway 2 is clear and back open, according to State Trooper John Bryant. 

————

WATERVILLE — Highway 2 in Douglas County, east of Waterville, is completely blocked by mud and debris.

The closure is at milepost 157 near Road I Northwest, according to State Trooper John Bryant. The state Department of Transportation is on scene and attempting to slow the flow of debris that is continuing across the road, Bryant said. Once roads crews have stopped the flow they will begin to assess cleanup. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take detour routes.

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags

Environment, county and health reporter

Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.