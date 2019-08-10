UPDATE, 7:39 p.m. Saturday: Highway 2 is clear and back open, according to State Trooper John Bryant.
WATERVILLE — Highway 2 in Douglas County, east of Waterville, is completely blocked by mud and debris.
The closure is at milepost 157 near Road I Northwest, according to State Trooper John Bryant. The state Department of Transportation is on scene and attempting to slow the flow of debris that is continuing across the road, Bryant said. Once roads crews have stopped the flow they will begin to assess cleanup. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take detour routes.