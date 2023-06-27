A Level 2 — Get set — evacuation notice has been issued for the area enclosed by yellow due to a brushfire in the 2100 block of Methow Street. The area enclosed in red has received a Level 3 — Go Now! — evacuation notice.
WENATCHEE — A Level 2 — Be Prepared — evacuation notice has been issued for all hillside properties on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Olen Drive and Circle Street.
Firefighters are responding to a brushfire on a hillside in South Wenatchee.
Firefighters were dispatched to the brushfire at 1:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Methow Street and have since requested air support, according to Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson.
At 1:30 p.m., the fire was about a quarter acre and has moderate growth and was about 300 yards up the hill, she said.
Wind speed measured at the Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee clocked in at 8 mph at 1:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The roads at the 2100 block of Methow Street, near Saddlehorn Avenue, and at Methow and Squilchuck Road are closed, according to a Facebook post from Chelan County Emergency Management.
The Saddlerock Trail is also closed due to the brushfire.
The public is instructed to stay away from the area to allow firefighters and emergency responders work.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone