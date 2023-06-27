South Wenatchee wildfire

Firefighters are responding to a brushfire on a hillside in South Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — A Level 2 — Be Prepared — evacuation notice has been issued for all hillside properties on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Olen Drive and Circle Street.

Methow Street Fire

A Level 2 — Get set — evacuation notice has been issued for the area enclosed by yellow due to a brushfire in the 2100 block of Methow Street. The area enclosed in red has received a Level 3 — Go Now! — evacuation notice.


