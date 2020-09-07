Update, 4:20 p.m. Monday: Evergreen Camp Road, Cricket Lane and the 7100 to 6300 blocks of Union Valley Road are at Level 3 evacuations.

-------

Update, 3:40 p.m. Monday: Blazing Star Lane and Albers Lane continuing north are at Level 3 evacuations.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is accepting pets of Level 3 evacuees; call 662-9577, opt. 1.

-------

Update, 3:15 p.m. Monday: Cagle Gulch Road and all connecting spur roads, Washington Creek and Antoine Creek are now at Level 2 evacuations.

Shelter is available in Wenatchee for Level 3 evacuees. Call the Red Cross at 670-5331.

-------

CHELAN — A brush fire in the Chelan area has led to evacuation notices, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

Level 3 (leave now): Apple Acres Road, Howard Flat north to the Antoine Creek intersection and all spur roads, Folsom Hollow Road, Brownfield Road.

Level 2 (get ready to leave): Up Washington Creek Road through Rolling Rock.

Level 1 (be aware): Union Valley and Cagle Gulch Loop and all spur roads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Join the online forum

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire