Updated, 4:10 p.m. Friday:
MALAGA — About 60 homes south of Malaga are now under Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now.
The notice applies to all homes on Colockum Road south of Tarpiscan Road, said Sgt. Kent Sission, Chelan County Emergency Management. This includes Kingsbury Road where the fire was first reported at 2:06 p.m.
Tarpiscan Road and Jumpoff Road are under Level 1 notices — be aware, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman. She added that Tarpiscan Road and Colockum Road are closed.
The fire is estimated at roughly 60 acres and winds are high, McKellar said. Winds in the area are around 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service. At least two helicopters are on scene.
Officials ordered a third-alarm response at 3:35 p.m., McKellar said.
_________
MALAGA — Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave — were expanded at a Malaga brush fire to include Colockum Road.
The fire is estimated at 60 acres and is burning in high winds in the area of Kingsbury Road south of Malaga, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman.
Kingsbury Road is also under a Level 2 notice. Tarpiscan Road and Jumpoff Road are under Level 1 notices — be aware, McKellar said. She added that Tarpiscan Road and Colockum Road are closed.
The fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. Officials ordered a third-alarm response at 3:35 p.m., McKellar said. At least two helicopters are on scene alongside ground crews.
Winds in the area are around 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
__________
MALAGA — Crews are responding to brush fire south of Malaga.
The fire is burning in the area of Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave — were issued to residents of Kingsbury Road and Level 1 notices — be aware — were issued to residents in the area of Colockum and Tarpiscan roads, said Sgt. Kent Sission, Chelan County Emergency Management.
Officials have requested air support due to increasing winds, McKellar said. Winds in the area are around 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Crews from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 are on scene.
McKellar said the fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. by someone who saw smoke from two miles away.