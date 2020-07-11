Update, 7:40 p.m. Saturday: The fire is now estimated at 10,000 acres and Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now — have been issued.
Ten aircraft are assigned to the fire and one dozer is in route, the Sheriff’s Office said. Local farmers are helping dig a fire line along the west end of Mansfield.
State assistance has been mobilized to help local firefighters, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire, reported about 12:47 p.m. Saturday, is burning in grass, sage and wheat.
The cause is under investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
------------
Update 6:30 p.m. Saturday: The Road 11 Fire is now estimated at 2,000 acres and about six structures have been destroyed.
Structure losses are limited to outbuildings, but one home was damaged, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire has crossed Road A Northeast and is moving east, the Sheriff’s Office said. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for the town of Mansfield and about 10 homes west of it.
Phone service is also down in Mansfield, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
------------
MANSFIELD — A three-alarm brush fire has been reported west of Highway 172 near Road 11 Northwest and Road E Northwest.
McNeil Canyon Road is closed with no estimated time of reopening.
Level 2 — get ready to leave — evacuation notices have been issued for south of McNeil Canyon Road near the fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Level 1 — be aware — notices have been issued for north of McNeil Canyon Road between Road C Northwest and the top of McNeil Canyon Road up to Road 20 Northwest, the Sheriff’s Office said.