UPDATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday: NCW Libraries' curbside pickup service at its 30 library branches is canceled for Wednesday because of hazardous air conditions.
Smoke cancels library curbside pickup
WENATCHEE — The planned start of curbside library service in Chelan and Douglas counties has been postponed at least until Wednesday.
Curbside pickup at all 30 libraries in NCW Libraries’ five-county system closed Monday and Tuesday because of the heavy smoke from wildfires.
“People can still place holds for materials on our website, but won’t be able to pick them up until air quality improves,” said library spokeswoman Michelle McNiel.
The call on reopening is being made daily based on air quality readings. For updates, check the library district website, ncwlibraries.org.
NCW Libraries’ mail-order service, though, did restart Monday as planned, after being put on hold because of COVID-19 concerns.
Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties have been offering curbside pickup since Aug. 13. Chelan and Douglas counties were expected to start the service Monday, along with the mail-order service, for the first time in six months.