Updated, 6 p.m. Wednesday:
QUINCY — The 30-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide in Quincy was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Moses Lake.
Martin Diaz was arrested by Moses Lake police officers after a short foot chase in the area of Big 5 Sporting Goods on the 900 block of N. Stratford Road, according to a Facebook post from Moses Lake Police Department.
Diaz was wanted for questioning after Quincy police officers found a body in a bag inside his bedroom Tuesday night. He left the home on 700 block of Rocky Avenue Northeast before officers arrived about 9:30 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release. His family, who also lived there, told officers a foul smell was coming from a large bag in his room and officers then found the body.
An autopsy is pending with the Grant County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.
The Quincy Police Department said it expects to release more information Thursday.
________
Anyone with information on Diaz’s whereabouts should call 762-1160, 787-4718 or 787-2222. The case number is 20QU2142.
Pete O'Cain contributed to this report.