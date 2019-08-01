Updated, 8:20 p.m. Thursday:
MANSFIELD — A brush fire outside Mansfield was contained Thursday evening at about 150 acres, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The fire burned wheat, wheat stubble and grassland. No structures were damaged.
Highway 172 was reopened.
MANSFIELD — Crews are fighting a 100-acre brush fire in the Mansfield area.
The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Thursday at Road 13 NE and Road M NE east of Mansfield, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 172 at milepost 30 is closed due to smoke from the fire.
Douglas County fire districts 5 and 3 and the sheriff's office are responding to the fire.