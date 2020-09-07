Update 12:30 p.m. Monday: Mansfield and Bridgeport are without power and the Sheriff’s Office has gotten numerous reports of downed power lines.
Bridgeport is now under Level 2 evacuation notices, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Farmers are helping firefighters and Douglas County Transportation and Land Services to create a fire line along Mansfield’s eastern and northern boundaries.
Update 11:05 a.m. Monday: Level 3 evacuation notices have now been issued for all of Mansfield, but the Sheriff’s Office says all routes in and out of town are unsafe due to poor visibility.
People should shelter in place if possible or use the emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Highway 172 is closed in both directions from Mansfield west to McNeil Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Use alternate routes or avoid the area if possible.
The NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville is open for sheltering livestock. Call 745-8480 for help.
Update 9:55 a.m. Monday: The fire has officially been named the Cold Spring Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Level 3 evacuation notices are being issued for about 150 homes east of Road K Northeast up to Strahl Canyon/Barker Canyon Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. State mobilization was approved Monday morning for the fire, which is nearing Highway 2.
Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for all of Mansfield, the Sheriff’s Office said. Highways 172 and 17 have been closed east of Mansfield and from Bridgeport Hill Road to the south.
Update, 8:15 a.m. Monday: The fire has jumped Highway 17 and is heading south toward Highway 172, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Also known as the Road 28 Fire, it has reached about 9,000 acres, the Sheriff’s Office said. It is primarily burning between Road K Northeast and Highway 17.
Current road closures are: Highway 17 from Bridgeport Hill Road east to Leahy Junction, Pearl Hill Road, Highland Orchard Road, Road P and Road 28 from Pearl Hill Road to Road K and Highway 17.
The Sheriff’s Office said a combination of Level 2 — be ready to leave — and Level 3 — leave now — evacuation notices are in place for the Hayes Road area and all residences east of Road H Northeast toward Highway 17.
OMAK — Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now — have been issued because of a fire burning on the Colville Reservation near the Cameron Lake area.
The Cold Springs Fire started in Omak but had jumped the Columbia River into Douglas County as of Monday morning, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. It was first reported about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries or damaged structures have been reported and the acreage burned is unknown, Emergency Management said. Some power lines are down.
The Level 3 evacuation notices are for those west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to Highway 17 and north on Highway 97 to Malott, according to Emergency Management. People should evacuate toward those two highways, away from the fire.
Emergency Management said Okanogan and Douglas county residents needing shelter should call the Red Cross at 670-5331. Contact your local emergency management agency to find out if you are in the evacuation area.
Those needing to evacuate livestock should call the Okanogan County Fairgrounds at 322-1621.
High winds are expected to continue and increase throughout the morning.