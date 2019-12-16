Updated, 9:20 a.m. Monday:

LEAVENWORTH — Authorities have found an 85-year-old woman reported missing Sunday night in Leavenworth.

Marlene Marlin was found about 8:50 a.m. Monday, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. 

She's being transported to a hospital for treatment of cold exposure, Sisson said.

LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 85-year-old Leavenworth woman who left her East Leavenworth Road home on foot between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Marlene Marlin has Alzheimer’s disease and it is unknown what her destination might be or what she was wearing when she left the house, according to a report from Sheriff’s Office.

She is 5-foot tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen about 10:30 p.m. at the home, 9547 East Leavenworth Road.

Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and Chelan County Fire District 3 also are helping with the search.

Anyone who has seen Marlin or who might have information about her whereabouts is asked to call RiverCom dispatch at 663-9911.

