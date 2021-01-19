Updated, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday:
EASTWENATCHEE — Gene Allen Stevens, reported missing Tuesday, was found safe about 6 p.m. in East Wenatchee, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in an update.
_____
EAST WENATCHEE — Local law enforcement is asking for help locating a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.
Gene Allen Stevens was last seen at noon Tuesday on the 300 block of Stoneridge Drive in East Wenatchee, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Stevens was wearing a black jacket, dark sweatpants and an orange reflective hat and was accompanied by a German Shepherd named Bella wearing an orange reflective coat, the release said.
Anyone who’s seen Stevens is asked to call 911.