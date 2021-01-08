Update, Friday 11:40 a.m.
The missing Okanogan resident, Chris Broughton-Cornett, contacted the Okanogan Sheriff’s Office and said he is fine, according to the Okanogan Sheriff’s Office.
---------
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an Okanogan man last seen on Dec. 25.
Chris Broughton-Cornett, 25, was last seen by the Okanogan city boat launch, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
The Sheriff's Office was alerted of Broughton-Cornett's disappearance on Wednesday. Deputies have searched several areas Broughton-Cornett is known to frequent, but still have yet to find him.
The Sheriff's Office asks those with those of knowledge of Broughton-Cornett’s whereabouts to contact them at 509-422-7232.