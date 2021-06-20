Updated 8:20 a.m. Monday:
CASHMERE — The first day of summer was marked by a small wildfire in the Mission Creek area near Cashmere.
The fire began roughly 3.5 miles south of Cashmere at about 3 p.m. Sunday and burned roughly 25 acres, said Chief Phil Mosher, Chelan County Fire District 6. The cause is under investigation.
It was contained at about 8 p.m. and burned sage, grass and possibly timber on Bureau of Land Management property. Mosher on Monday morning was not aware of any damage to structures.
Level 1 advisory notices were enacted for residents of Mission Creek Road and Sand Creek Road, and from the 3000 block of Yaksum Canyon Road to the end of the road.
At least four aircraft — three helicopters and a plane — were called in to help extinguish the blaze.
On the ground, the fire was fought by crews from the Bureau of Land Management, state Department of Natural Resources, Chelan County Fire District 6 and the Cashmere Fire Department.
