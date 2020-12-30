Updated 11:23 a.m. Wednesday
More Snow Coming to Wenatchee
SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound I90 on Snoqualmie Pass has temporarily closed due to spin-outs and collisions as of 10:09 a.m, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The closure is roughly between North Bend and the summit. The estimated reopening time is noon.
Chains are required for those driving over Stevens Pass. Road conditions can be checked at wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts.
NCW — Morning commuters may be greeted with a few inches of snow as a winter storm moves into the Wenatchee Valley.
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory for Wenatchee and much of North Central Washington in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers should use caution and go slow, according to advisory.
As of 8:23 a.m., Wenatchee is reporting roughly a half inch of new snow, said Jeremy Wolf, a Spokane meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The bulk of the snowfall in Wenatchee is expected up until 11 a.m.
Stevens Pass could receive 15-20 inches during the snowstorm, he said.